16:07 31.08.2019

Duda: no one can be allowed to change borders of countries by force as it happened with Poland in 1939, with Ukraine in 2014

Duda: no one can be allowed to change borders of countries by force as it happened with Poland in 1939, with Ukraine in 2014

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that no one in Europe and the world should be allowed to change the borders of states by force, as it happened during World War II in Poland and in Ukraine in 2014.

"Ukraine should remain a free sovereign state, and no one can violate the peace and territorial integrity of Ukraine, especially in the context of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II," he said at a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday in Warsaw.

In turn, Zelensky recalled that on September 1, 1939, the Polish people defended their homeland from the German invaders.

"Then, representatives of the Ukrainian people, then citizens of the Republic of Poland, stood shoulder to shoulder with the Poles. According to historians, thousands of Ukrainians fought in the ranks of the Polish army. Many of them gave their lives in the hard struggle against the Nazis and became victims of a communist totalitarian system," he said.

Zelensky said that 80 years later, Poland helps Ukraine defend its territorial integrity, including the Poles doing it directly shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian troops.

On September 1, Poland will host events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II.

Tags: #poland #duda #borders
