Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:42 19.05.2025

Nova Poshta launches customs warehouse in Poland on basis of fulfillment

Nova Poshta launches customs warehouse in Poland on basis of fulfillment

The leader of express shipments in Ukraine, the company Nova Poshta on the basis of fulfillment (a complex of services for storage, processing, packaging and delivery of goods to the end consumer) has opened a customs warehouse in Poland, the company's press service reported.

"The company has opened its own customs warehouse in Poland. This will allow Ukrainian businesses to store goods at the warehouse of Nova Poshta in Warsaw without customs clearance for up to 90 days," the press service of Nova Poshta said on Monday.

It is noted that the company's fulfillment center is located in Warsaw in a building with an area of 400 sq m. It provides a full range of services: storage of goods, processing, picking and packing of orders, labeling, palletizing, loading and unloading, delivery to the end consumer.

"Fulfillment from Nova Poshta is suitable for both companies that ship across Europe and those that deliver orders from Ukraine to Europe. The company provides customs clearance, prepares documents and organizes delivery to any country of its presence... the model also works in the opposite direction: European e-commerce companies that plan to enter the Ukrainian market can use Nova Poshta's fulfillment services - the company will deliver orders to end consumers in Ukraine," the Nova Poshta press service noted.

CEO of Nova Poshta in Poland Serhiy Karputev reported that the company is already working with the first e-commerce clients and is negotiating with other Ukrainian and Polish companies.

"We integrate services with client systems to automate processes and speed up delivery. We also plan to soon introduce a 24/7 warehouse to process orders... One of the key advantages of fulfillment is the ability to send even one unit of goods directly to the consumer. We offer these services at competitive rates, which makes them accessible to businesses of any scale," Karputev said.

Nova Poshta reminded that the company is also actively developing fulfillment infrastructure in Ukraine. Warehouses where the service is provided operate in Kyiv, Lviv, and Rivne.

In April, CEO Nova Post Europe Oleksandr Lysovets reported in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency that Nova Poshta had begun providing a fulfillment service (a complex of services for storing, processing, packaging, and delivering goods to the end consumer) in Poland in a test format and plans to open a customs warehouse on its basis in 2025. He indicated that the company is still in talks with clients in the Baltics and the Czech Republic.

Tags: #nova_poshta #warehouse #poland

