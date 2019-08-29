Facts

17:20 29.08.2019

Zelensky submits Honcharuk candidacy for the post of PM

1 min read
Zelensky submits Honcharuk candidacy for the post of PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the candidacy of Oleksiy Honcharuk for the post of prime minister of Ukraine.

The draft decree is registered on the parliament website. The text of the bill is currently not available.

Oleksiy Honcharuk, born in 1984, has a PhD in law and graduated from the National Academy of State Administration under the president of Ukraine. After that, he headed the legal department of the PRIOR-Invest company, was a court-appointed manager, founder and managing partner of the law firm Constructive Lawyers, headed the Association to Help Aggrieved Investors, the limited liability company First Ukrainian Industrial-Investment Company, the Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO), and was chairman of the arbitration court of the Union of Ukraine's Investors.

In 2014, he joined the Power of People party. He worked as a non-staff adviser to Stepan Kubiv, first deputy prime minister and economic development and trade minister.

In May 2019, he was appointed deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, which later became the office of the president of Ukraine, where he is in charge of the economic development and reform bloc.

Tags: #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:09 29.08.2019
Zelensky proposes Avakov to post of interior minister – MP from Servant of the People Pidlasa

Zelensky proposes Avakov to post of interior minister – MP from Servant of the People Pidlasa

16:31 28.08.2019
Bolton: we expect meeting of Zelensky and Trump in Warsaw

Bolton: we expect meeting of Zelensky and Trump in Warsaw

15:59 28.08.2019
Zelensky at meeting with Bolton - Ukraine would welcome the U.S. joining Normandy format

Zelensky at meeting with Bolton - Ukraine would welcome the U.S. joining Normandy format

13:57 28.08.2019
Experts rate Zelensky 3.7 points on a scale of 1 to 10

Experts rate Zelensky 3.7 points on a scale of 1 to 10

15:40 27.08.2019
Bolton reports on Trump-Zelensky meeting in Warsaw – media

Bolton reports on Trump-Zelensky meeting in Warsaw – media

17:53 24.08.2019
Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

14:14 24.08.2019
Zelensky says Crimea's and Donbas occupation comparable to two children grabbed by your neighbour

Zelensky says Crimea's and Donbas occupation comparable to two children grabbed by your neighbour

13:38 24.08.2019
Zelensky grants citizenship of Ukraine to 11 foreign defenders of Donbas

Zelensky grants citizenship of Ukraine to 11 foreign defenders of Donbas

12:52 24.08.2019
President hopes Day of Peace soon to come to Ukraine

President hopes Day of Peace soon to come to Ukraine

11:55 24.08.2019
Zelensky proclaims Aug 29 as Remembrance Day of Defenders of Ukraine's Independence

Zelensky proclaims Aug 29 as Remembrance Day of Defenders of Ukraine's Independence

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Oleksiy Honcharuk becomes Ukraine's premier

Batkivschyna MP Kondratiuk elected Rada deputy chairwoman

Stefanchuk elected First Deputy Rada chairman of IX convocation

Candidacy of Andriy Zahorodniuk proposed to post of defense minister of Ukraine – MP from Servant of the People Yaremenko

President to offer Riaboshapka prosecutor general post, Bakanov SBU chief post – MP from Servant of the People Poturayev

LATEST

Oleksiy Honcharuk becomes Ukraine's premier

Batkivschyna MP Kondratiuk elected Rada deputy chairwoman

Stefanchuk elected First Deputy Rada chairman of IX convocation

Five parliamentary factions, group For Future created in Rada

Candidacy of Andriy Zahorodniuk proposed to post of defense minister of Ukraine – MP from Servant of the People Yaremenko

President to offer Riaboshapka prosecutor general post, Bakanov SBU chief post – MP from Servant of the People Poturayev

Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

Markarova to remain finance minister in new govt – MP Arakhamia

Arrival of Ukrainians held in Russia expected on Friday – MP Chiygoz

Lutsenko signs letter of resignation from post of prosecutor general

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD