Zelensky submits Honcharuk candidacy for the post of PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the candidacy of Oleksiy Honcharuk for the post of prime minister of Ukraine.

The draft decree is registered on the parliament website. The text of the bill is currently not available.

Oleksiy Honcharuk, born in 1984, has a PhD in law and graduated from the National Academy of State Administration under the president of Ukraine. After that, he headed the legal department of the PRIOR-Invest company, was a court-appointed manager, founder and managing partner of the law firm Constructive Lawyers, headed the Association to Help Aggrieved Investors, the limited liability company First Ukrainian Industrial-Investment Company, the Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO), and was chairman of the arbitration court of the Union of Ukraine's Investors.

In 2014, he joined the Power of People party. He worked as a non-staff adviser to Stepan Kubiv, first deputy prime minister and economic development and trade minister.

In May 2019, he was appointed deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, which later became the office of the president of Ukraine, where he is in charge of the economic development and reform bloc.