Facts

10:55 29.08.2019

Trump slow-walks Ukraine military aid

1 min read
Trump slow-walks Ukraine military aid

U.S. President Donald Trump has asked his national security team to review the funding program, known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, under which Washington plans to additionally provide 250 million, Politico has reported, referring to a senior administration official.

The source of the publication said that Trump wants to ensure the money is being used in the best interest of the United States and is seeking assurances that other countries are "paying their fair share."

The source said that Defense Secretary Mark Esper and national security adviser John Bolton are among the officials reviewing the Ukraine security funding.

As reported, the U.S. lawmakers provided $250 million of aid to Ukraine in the security sphere in the 2019 fiscal year. In particular, the Congress earmarked $50 million for lethal defensive weapons.

Now, while the issue is under consideration, the funds are frozen, and Ukraine's security financing is questioned.

Tags: #trump #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:43 27.08.2019
Ukravtodor assesses five-year main road repair program in Ukraine at UAH 500 bln

Ukravtodor assesses five-year main road repair program in Ukraine at UAH 500 bln

15:40 27.08.2019
Bolton reports on Trump-Zelensky meeting in Warsaw – media

Bolton reports on Trump-Zelensky meeting in Warsaw – media

14:32 27.08.2019
Energy Efficiency Agency jointly with Finnish partners developing concept of 'green' investment fund in Ukraine

Energy Efficiency Agency jointly with Finnish partners developing concept of 'green' investment fund in Ukraine

13:48 27.08.2019
Lawyer for Russians held in Ukraine awaiting Zelensky's pardon decree

Lawyer for Russians held in Ukraine awaiting Zelensky's pardon decree

11:13 26.08.2019
Ukraine says fire tests of its carrier rocket successful

Ukraine says fire tests of its carrier rocket successful

13:33 24.08.2019
G7 Ambassadors reaffirm commitment to help Ukraine on path of reforms

G7 Ambassadors reaffirm commitment to help Ukraine on path of reforms

18:02 23.08.2019
Zelensky, Ukrainian World Congress discuss need for further tightening political, sanction pressure on Russia

Zelensky, Ukrainian World Congress discuss need for further tightening political, sanction pressure on Russia

15:27 23.08.2019
Russian servicemen Odintsov and Baranov to be pardoned in Ukraine - lawyer

Russian servicemen Odintsov and Baranov to be pardoned in Ukraine - lawyer

11:10 23.08.2019
Zerkal: Unlikely it will be possible to continue sanctions against Russia

Zerkal: Unlikely it will be possible to continue sanctions against Russia

10:28 23.08.2019
Moskalkova's visit expected in Kyiv – Russian embassy

Moskalkova's visit expected in Kyiv – Russian embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Batkivschyna MP Kondratiuk elected Rada deputy chairwoman

Stefanchuk elected First Deputy Rada chairman of IX convocation

Candidacy of Andriy Zahorodniuk proposed to post of defense minister of Ukraine – MP from Servant of the People Yaremenko

President to offer Riaboshapka prosecutor general post, Bakanov SBU chief post – MP from Servant of the People Poturayev

Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

LATEST

Batkivschyna MP Kondratiuk elected Rada deputy chairwoman

Stefanchuk elected First Deputy Rada chairman of IX convocation

Five parliamentary factions, group For Future created in Rada

Candidacy of Andriy Zahorodniuk proposed to post of defense minister of Ukraine – MP from Servant of the People Yaremenko

President to offer Riaboshapka prosecutor general post, Bakanov SBU chief post – MP from Servant of the People Poturayev

Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

Zelensky proposes Avakov to post of interior minister – MP from Servant of the People Pidlasa

Markarova to remain finance minister in new govt – MP Arakhamia

Arrival of Ukrainians held in Russia expected on Friday – MP Chiygoz

Lutsenko signs letter of resignation from post of prosecutor general

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD