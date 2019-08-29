Trump slow-walks Ukraine military aid

U.S. President Donald Trump has asked his national security team to review the funding program, known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, under which Washington plans to additionally provide 250 million, Politico has reported, referring to a senior administration official.

The source of the publication said that Trump wants to ensure the money is being used in the best interest of the United States and is seeking assurances that other countries are "paying their fair share."

The source said that Defense Secretary Mark Esper and national security adviser John Bolton are among the officials reviewing the Ukraine security funding.

As reported, the U.S. lawmakers provided $250 million of aid to Ukraine in the security sphere in the 2019 fiscal year. In particular, the Congress earmarked $50 million for lethal defensive weapons.

Now, while the issue is under consideration, the funds are frozen, and Ukraine's security financing is questioned.