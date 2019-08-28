Facts

12:04 28.08.2019

Some 220 soldiers of Ukrainian Armed Forces killed in battles for Ilovaisk in 2014 - General Staff

Some 220 soldiers of Ukrainian Armed Forces killed in battles for Ilovaisk in 2014 - General Staff

 In the battles for Ilovaisk (Donetsk region) in August 2014, 220 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed, 40 are missing, 13 soldiers are still captured by militants, BBC News Ukraine has reported, citing Ukraine's Armed Forces (UAF).

"The number of soldiers killed in the battles for Ilovaisk - 220 people, 44 - injured, 40 – missing and 13 are being held prisoner (as of August 22, 2019)," the General Staff was quoted on Tuesday, August 27.

Such figures do not take into account those who died from the volunteer units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine who fought in Ilovaisk in August 2014 together with the army.

Earlier, the military prosecutor's office reported that the total losses of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Armed Forces in Ilovaisk amounted to 366 soldiers. Former chief of the Armed Forces General Staff Viktor Muzhenko in a recent interview with Radio Liberty said that volunteer battalions lost 200 fighters in these battles.

"Thus, taking into account the response of the General Staff to a request from BBC News Ukraine, the total loss of Anti-Terrorist Operation forces near Ilovaisk in August 2014 can reach 420 fighters. At the same time, this figure may be even higher with 40 missing persons (among them - fighters whose relatives refuse to acknowledge their death and do not believe the results of the DNA examination of the bodies), as well as those who died later from injuries sustained in Ilovaisk," the note says.

Tags: #ilovaisk #general_staff
