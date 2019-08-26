Facts

17:01 26.08.2019

Ukraine should 'very clearly' raise question of MAP at NATO summit in Dec – Poroshenko

Ukraine should 'very clearly' raise question of MAP at NATO summit in Dec – Poroshenko

Ukraine's fifth president, leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko has urged at the NATO summit in London in December to raise the question of providing Ukraine with a membership action plan (MAP) for NATO.

"Only a few months remain before the December NATO summit in London. The Ukrainian delegation should arrive in the Foggy Albion with an extremely clear proposal regarding the need to provide Ukraine with a membership action plan for NATO," Poroshenko said on Facebook.

He stressed that if Ukraine wants to receive the MAP no later than 2023, "the conversation about this should begin now."

