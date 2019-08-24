Facts

13:33 24.08.2019

G7 Ambassadors reaffirm commitment to help Ukraine on path of reforms

G7 Ambassadors for Reform in Ukraine ahead of Independence Day of Ukraine have said they reaffirm readiness and commitment to help Ukraine on path of reforms.

"On the occasion of the National Day of Ukraine, the G7 Ambassadors' support group wishes peace and prosperity to the people of Ukraine. It reaffirms its total readiness and commitment to help Ukraine on the path of reforms," G7 Ambassadors' Support Group for Reform in Ukraine said on Twitter on Friday.

