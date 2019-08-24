Facts

12:47 24.08.2019

U.S. congratulates Ukraine on 28th anniversary of nation's independence

1 min read
U.S. congratulates Ukraine on 28th anniversary of nation's independence

 U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump and American people has congratulated Ukrainians on the 28th anniversary of the nation's independence, a press service of the U.S. Secretary of State reported.

"On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I congratulate all Ukrainians on the 28th anniversary of your nation's independence…Best wishes for a joyous Independence Day and a peaceful and prosperous year ahead," reads a press statement from the U.S. Department of State.

Once again, the United States said it remains steadfast in its support for a prosperous, democratic, and free Ukraine.

As the press service quotes Pompeo as saying, "this year's presidential and parliamentary elections affirmed Ukrainians' desire for a peaceful, prosperous, and democratic future."

"As President Zelensky noted, by fulfilling its potential, Ukraine can become a model for other countries in the region and beyond. The United States stands with Ukraine at this moment of historic opportunity, and we look forward to working with the new government and the people of Ukraine to advance reforms crucial to your country's success," the press service said.

