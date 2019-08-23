Facts

15:27 23.08.2019

Russian servicemen Odintsov and Baranov to be pardoned in Ukraine - lawyer

1 min read
Russian servicemen Odintsov and Baranov to be pardoned in Ukraine - lawyer

Russian citizens Maxim Odintsov and Alexander Baranov, who are expected to be exchanged for Ukrainian citizens detained in Russia, will be formally pardoned prior to their release, their lawyer Valentyn Rybin told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

"That's what will happen. It's a formal procedure for a possible release," Rybin said when asked whether his clients could be pardoned.

Rybin said earlier that Odintsov and Baranov are being prepared to be exchanged for Ukrainian citizens arrested in Russia.

On February 13, 2018, former Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen Baranov and Odintsov were convicted of high treason and were sentenced to 13 years and 14 years in prison, respectively.

Baranov and Odintsov were detained by the Ukrainian Security Service near the Chonhar checkpoint in Kherson region near the border with Crimea on November 20, 2016.

According to the Ukrainian Military Prosecutor's Office, Baranov and Odintsov betrayed their oath and defected "to the aggressor country". The two, who had served in a Crimea-based military unit, were charged with desertion and high treason for signing military service contracts with the Russian Armed Forces after the spring 2014 events.

Tags: #pardons #russia #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:10 23.08.2019
Zerkal: Unlikely it will be possible to continue sanctions against Russia

Zerkal: Unlikely it will be possible to continue sanctions against Russia

10:28 23.08.2019
Moskalkova's visit expected in Kyiv – Russian embassy

Moskalkova's visit expected in Kyiv – Russian embassy

10:20 23.08.2019
Invitation of Russia to G7 meeting gives Russia a chance to change its destructive behavior

Invitation of Russia to G7 meeting gives Russia a chance to change its destructive behavior

09:44 23.08.2019
Over 60 Russians, Ukrainians now in custody may be swapped before end of Aug

Over 60 Russians, Ukrainians now in custody may be swapped before end of Aug

18:04 22.08.2019
New Austrian Ambassador presents copies of credentials to Ukrainian Deputy FM

New Austrian Ambassador presents copies of credentials to Ukrainian Deputy FM

16:57 22.08.2019
RegioJet to launch direct railway link between Czech Republic and Ukraine in June 2020

RegioJet to launch direct railway link between Czech Republic and Ukraine in June 2020

16:47 22.08.2019
Putin, Macron discussed prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine, but without concrete names - Peskov

Putin, Macron discussed prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine, but without concrete names - Peskov

15:19 22.08.2019
Boris Johnson assures Zelensky he will confirm his position about inappropriateness of returning Russia to G7 at G7 summit in France

Boris Johnson assures Zelensky he will confirm his position about inappropriateness of returning Russia to G7 at G7 summit in France

11:27 22.08.2019
Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia could be exchanged for Baranov, Odintsov – lawyer

Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia could be exchanged for Baranov, Odintsov – lawyer

10:30 22.08.2019
Ukrainian Embassy in U.S. calling on G7 leaders to consolidate efforts to make Russia return to constructive behavior

Ukrainian Embassy in U.S. calling on G7 leaders to consolidate efforts to make Russia return to constructive behavior

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

Zerkal: Unlikely it will be possible to continue sanctions against Russia

No one will close down Veterans Ministry – Zelensky

Moskalkova's visit expected in Kyiv – Russian embassy

Invitation of Russia to G7 meeting gives Russia a chance to change its destructive behavior

LATEST

Zelensky practically working alone during his first 100 days as president - Kravchuk

Navalny's time in hospital counts towards sentence - court

Zelensky asks Minsk for support - Lukashenko

Vyshinsky refuses to plead guilty, has not ask to be swapped

Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

Groysman sure Ukrainian flag to be raised above liberated Crimea and Donbas

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Several candidates submitted for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation – Razumkov

No one will close down Veterans Ministry – Zelensky

Journalist Yevhen Kyseliov stops working on Pryamiy TV channel

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD