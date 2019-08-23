Facts

15:27 23.08.2019

Zelensky practically working alone during his first 100 days as president - Kravchuk

1 min read
Zelensky practically working alone during his first 100 days as president - Kravchuk

Ukraine's first president Leonid Kravchuk has said that during President Volodymyr Zelensky's first 100 days in office he practically was the only one working, since he could not replace officials to head government agencies.

"Zelensky has been working for almost 100 days without the Verkhovna Rada, the government, or even those officials whom he is entitled to appoint according to the constitution. I believe that these are extreme conditions," Kravchuk said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

Kravchuk said parliament did not support any of Zelensky's picks for government posts and created a "negative atmosphere."

He recalled that the 8th Parliament did not support any candidacy proposed by President Zelensky and created a "negative background" around him.

"Zelensky essentially worked alone, without his own officials. I think this should be taken into account," Kravchuk said.

Tags: #zelensky #kravchuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:34 23.08.2019
Zelensky asks Minsk for support - Lukashenko

Zelensky asks Minsk for support - Lukashenko

11:04 23.08.2019
No one will close down Veterans Ministry – Zelensky

No one will close down Veterans Ministry – Zelensky

15:19 22.08.2019
Boris Johnson assures Zelensky he will confirm his position about inappropriateness of returning Russia to G7 at G7 summit in France

Boris Johnson assures Zelensky he will confirm his position about inappropriateness of returning Russia to G7 at G7 summit in France

18:24 21.08.2019
Zelensky reshuffles pardons commission in office of president

Zelensky reshuffles pardons commission in office of president

17:38 20.08.2019
Special department of President's Office to provide access to public information

Special department of President's Office to provide access to public information

14:34 20.08.2019
Kremlin has no plans of Putin-Zelensky meeting for now - Peskov

Kremlin has no plans of Putin-Zelensky meeting for now - Peskov

14:35 19.08.2019
Zelensky thanks Israel for support of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Zelensky thanks Israel for support of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

14:33 19.08.2019
Zelensky: we agree with Netanyahu on solving problem with refusals to issue Israeli visas to Ukrainians

Zelensky: we agree with Netanyahu on solving problem with refusals to issue Israeli visas to Ukrainians

13:56 19.08.2019
Zelensky calls on Israel to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Zelensky calls on Israel to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

15:27 17.08.2019
Zelensky about fire in Odesa: Not only those guilty will take responsibility for crime, but also the owner of "so-called hotel"

Zelensky about fire in Odesa: Not only those guilty will take responsibility for crime, but also the owner of "so-called hotel"

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

Zerkal: Unlikely it will be possible to continue sanctions against Russia

No one will close down Veterans Ministry – Zelensky

Moskalkova's visit expected in Kyiv – Russian embassy

Invitation of Russia to G7 meeting gives Russia a chance to change its destructive behavior

LATEST

Russian servicemen Odintsov and Baranov to be pardoned in Ukraine - lawyer

Navalny's time in hospital counts towards sentence - court

Vyshinsky refuses to plead guilty, has not ask to be swapped

Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

Groysman sure Ukrainian flag to be raised above liberated Crimea and Donbas

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Several candidates submitted for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation – Razumkov

Zerkal: Unlikely it will be possible to continue sanctions against Russia

Moskalkova's visit expected in Kyiv – Russian embassy

Invitation of Russia to G7 meeting gives Russia a chance to change its destructive behavior

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD