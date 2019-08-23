Zelensky practically working alone during his first 100 days as president - Kravchuk

Ukraine's first president Leonid Kravchuk has said that during President Volodymyr Zelensky's first 100 days in office he practically was the only one working, since he could not replace officials to head government agencies.

"Zelensky has been working for almost 100 days without the Verkhovna Rada, the government, or even those officials whom he is entitled to appoint according to the constitution. I believe that these are extreme conditions," Kravchuk said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

He recalled that the 8th Parliament did not support any candidacy proposed by President Zelensky and created a "negative background" around him.

"Zelensky essentially worked alone, without his own officials. I think this should be taken into account," Kravchuk said.