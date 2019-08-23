Invitation of Russia to G7 meeting gives Russia a chance to change its destructive behavior

An invitation of Russia to the G7 meeting next year is an opportunity for Russians to change destructive trends in their behavior, said Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Olena Zerkal.

"There are other regions which also have problems with Russians. The fact that we are talking about the possibility of inviting the Russian Federation to the G7 meeting gives Russians an additional incentive to change certain destructive trends in their own behavior," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Zerkal, Russia's invitation to the G7 meeting was a reaction to its request.

"This is only the first step - a possible invitation. They suggest you doing something and you take some steps towards it. But if you don't do it, then there's no invitation either," the diplomat explained.