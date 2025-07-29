Russian attack injures 4 emergency workers during day

Four employees of the State Emergency Service (SES) were injured as a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk and Kherson regions on Tuesday, the State Emergency Service has reported.

Thus, two rescuers were injured in Kostyantynivka (Donetsk region).

"In Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region, a Russian UAV attacked rescuers of the local fire brigade when they were evacuating civilians from a dangerous area. Two firefighters were injured, and a service vehicle was also damaged. SES employees provided first aid to the wounded and transported them to the hospital," the SES said on Telegram on Tuesday.

Two rescuers were injured in Kherson on Tuesday.

"In Kherson, an enemy FPV drone hit a truck of one of the SES rescue units. Two rescuers were injured and transported to the hospital," the service reported.

The State Emergency Service emphasizes that Russian invaders purposefully attacking rescuers.

"The occupiers are purposefully attacking rescuers, knowing that they are the last defense for the civilian population. They are attacking those who save human lives every day," the service said.