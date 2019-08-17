Facts

13:08 17.08.2019

Police considering three versions of fire in Odesa hotel, incl. arson for covering up the murder

Law enforcers are considering three versions of the cause of the fire at the Tokyo Star Hotel in Odesa, which killed eight people and injured 10 others.

"The first version is a possible fact of the murder ... when then there was arson in order to conceal the crime. The second version is a violation of fire safety rules. And the third version is the careless use of fire by hotel guests," said Oleh Bekh, the head of the National Police Headquarters in Odesa region Bekh at a briefing on Saturday.

As reported, in Odesa, in the early hours of Saturday, August 17, there was a fire in the Tokyo Star Hotel on 1 Vodoprovodna Street, killing eight people, and injuring another 10 people. According to the State Emergency Service, there are people in serious condition among the victims. According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, four of the victims are in critical condition.

There is currently no information on whether there are children among those who died or were injured during the fire.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman instructed to immediately begin large-scale inspections of vacation spots for citizens, especially hotels and resorts.

Information on Part 2 of Article 270 (violation of fire safety requirements established by law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine was entered in the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations.

Tags: #fire #police #odesa
Interfax-Ukraine
