URCS helps victims of UAV attack on Odesa

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/posts/pfbid03VV3HgQDhCoRrVvvuzaPXbXPtcvVZTABSkWkQSzjnPbXPxB23ZuQ1hnbRfJ5T87Wl

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has provided first psychological assistance to those affected by the Russian attack by UAV attack on Odesa.

"The rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross in the Odessa region worked at the scene. Volunteers were on duty at the scene to quickly provide first aid, provided first psychological assistance to the victims and also supported the work of the rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine," the UCRS said on Facebook on Monday.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, seven people were injured as a result of the Russian attack by attack UAVs on Odesa on the evening of April 13. Civilian infrastructure facilities, a warehouse, a service station, a medical facility and cars were damaged.