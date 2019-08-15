Facts

17:49 15.08.2019

Jemilev comments on Erdogan's statement on Crimea

Jemilev comments on Erdogan's statement on Crimea

The statement of President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Turkey will never recognize the annexation of Crimea is very important for the Crimean Tatars, leader of the Crimean Tatars Mustafa Jemilev, who accompanied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Turkey, told the Anadolu news agency.

According to him, the issue of the annexation of Crimea was one of the main issues on the agenda of the visit of the president of Ukraine to Turkey.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would never recognize the annexation of Crimea and that Crimea is Ukrainian territory, and Turkey is always close to the Crimean Tatars. This statement is very important for us," said Jemilev.

