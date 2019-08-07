Kharkiv police searching for explosive at airport, train station, town coach stations
Police in Kharkiv on Wednesday received an anonymous email about an explosive planted inside the local airport, three train stations and two coach stations, a railway terminal, three subway stations, four houses and three government buildings.
"Teams of police investigators and bomb disposal experts have travelled to the addresses. The buildings and adjacent areas are being inspected," the communications department of the Kharkiv regional branch of National Police said.