Foreign Ministry confirms information about attack at Ukrainian plane in Libyan airport

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has confirmed information about an attack at a Ukrainian plane in the Misrata airport, Libya.

The press service of the ministry told Interfax-Ukraine, referring to the information from the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, at 00:17 local time on August 5, 2019 when unloading the Ukrainian plane was destroyed in a missile attack at the airport.

"As a result of the attack, the plane's tail was destroyed, the operator of the crew was slightly injured, and the passport documents of the air navigator were destroyed. The entire crew of the plane was evacuated to a safe place," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, in response to an Interfax-Ukraine's request.

At the same time, diplomats said that the plane was performing a humanitarian cargo transportation flight for the needs of the Libyan Red Crescent Society and had all the necessary permits.

"Consular response measures are being taken by the Department of Consular Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ukrainian Embassy in Tunisia in cooperation with the plane's operator: establishing contact with the crew of the aircraft, providing necessary assistance, documenting the navigator, as well as the return of Ukrainian citizens to their homeland," the ministry said.