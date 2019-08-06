Four Ukrainian servicemen killed in Donbas

Four Ukrainian servicemen were killed on Tuesday morning as a result of two attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Regretfully, there is information that four heroes of ours have sustained lethal injuries as a result of hostile attacks today," Col. Dmytro Hutsuliak from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press center said at a briefing.

The enemy attacked Ukrainian positions near the village of Bohdanivka in Donetsk region at 00:45 using infantry combat vehicles, grenade launchers, heavy machineguns, and small arms, and the attack lasted for nearly one hour, he said.

"An RPG [man-portable anti-tank grenade launcher] was fired near Pavlopil at 10:20," Hutsuliak said.

He did not disclose details of the Ukrainian servicemen's deaths.