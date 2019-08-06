SBI says it is investigating Poroshenko's vacation in Maldives

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) is investigating possible facts of organization of the illegal transportation of the Ukraine's ex-president using fake documents across state border.

"SBI investigators will check information about the organization by the ex-president of illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine using false documents. In addition, the possible putting of false data to official documents by state customs and border authorities in order to ensure border crossing will be cleared up," the SBI report on Facebook reads.

According to the report, the pre-trial investigation was launched on the grounds of criminal offenses provided for in Part 1 of Article 366 (official forgery), Part 1 of Article 332 (illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine), Part 4 of Article 358 (use of a deliberately forged document) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The name of the former head of state is not indicated in the report.

The SBI's press service told Interfax-Ukraine the above case concerns the trip of the fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, to the Maldives.

A day earlier, on August 5, the former deputy head of the presidential administration of Ukraine during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych, lawyer Andriy Portnov, wrote on his Facebook page "in order to identify new offshores, property, assets and accounts of Poroshenko and his entourage, yesterday we announced a new criminal initiative upon the organization of illegal border crossing and the trip of persons close to Poroshenko to the Maldives archipelago in 2018 using someone else's passports." According to him, this became known from a journalistic investigation.