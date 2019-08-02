Facts

12:46 02.08.2019

Zelensky in Ivano-Frankivsk confirms Bohdan's resignation letter, but he didn't sign it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed the existence of a resignation letter by Andriy Bohdan from the post of head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine.

This happened during a conversation with media representatives in Ivano-Frankivsk as part of a working trip of the head of state, the official website of the head of state said on Friday.

The head of state said that as of today he did not sign the letter of Andriy Bohdan's dismissal.

"We're not clinging to power. We - all key people who have come with me - agreed at the beginning that we would write letters of resignation. If society or the president senses that this or that person can't cope with the tasks set by Ukraine, that person will resign at any moment without clinging to his seat," Zelensky told reporters in Ivano-Frankivsk, the Ukrainian presidential website said on Friday.

The president told reporters in a video published on the TV channel UA: First and on Facebook, "I don't know how it [Bohdan's letter of resignation] has ended up on the Internet. But we aren't hiding anything. I'll say even more: we can show you these letters of resignation if you wish."

"I haven't signed it. I can sign the letter of resignation of any member of my team at any moment. They're not hanging on to their seats. They wrote their resignation letters at the very beginning of their work," he said.

 

Tags: #zelensky #resignation #bohdan
