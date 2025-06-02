Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:41 02.06.2025

Drapaty submits report of resignation from post of Land Forces Commander

2 min read
Drapaty submits report of resignation from post of Land Forces Commander
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MykhailoDrapatyi

Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty submitted a report of resignation from the post.

"I have decided to submit a report of resignation from the post of Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is a conscious step dictated by my personal sense of responsibility for the tragedy at the 239th training ground, as a result of which our soldiers died," Drapaty wrote on Facebook.

He noted that as a commander, "I was unable to fully ensure the execution of my orders; I did not pressure, persuade, or change the attitude towards a person in the ranks," and "the main responsibility always lies with the command."

"Circular responsibility and impunity are poison for the army. I tried to eradicate it from the Land Forces. But if tragedies are repeated, it means that my efforts were not enough. We have no right to live in a system that does not learn. If we do not draw conclusions, do not change our attitude towards the service, do not admit our mistakes, we are doomed. Without personal responsibility, there is no development. Without development, there is no victory. An army in which commanders are personally responsible for people's lives thrives. An army where no one is responsible for losses dies from within," wrote Drapaty.

As reported, on June 1, the enemy launched a missile strike on the location of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are dead and wounded servicemen, the Ground Forces report: 12 dead and over 60 wounded are known.

Tags: #resignation #drapaty

MORE ABOUT

10:54 11.04.2025
State Department officially confirms resignation of US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink

State Department officially confirms resignation of US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink

12:50 01.03.2025
Zelenskyy on proposal to resign: Only Ukrainians can make this decision, not sure it's a good idea

Zelenskyy on proposal to resign: Only Ukrainians can make this decision, not sure it's a good idea

20:12 07.01.2025
Pentagon official for military aid to Ukraine resigns

Pentagon official for military aid to Ukraine resigns

09:38 18.09.2024
Bezuhla writes letter of resignation from post of dpty head of Rada Committee on National Security

Bezuhla writes letter of resignation from post of dpty head of Rada Committee on National Security

12:11 05.09.2024
Rada backs resignation of FM Kuleba

Rada backs resignation of FM Kuleba

09:26 04.09.2024
Rada receives Kuleba's resignation from post of Foreign Minister

Rada receives Kuleba's resignation from post of Foreign Minister

11:43 10.06.2024
Nayyem leaving post of head of the State Agency for Restoration due to systemic obstruction of work

Nayyem leaving post of head of the State Agency for Restoration due to systemic obstruction of work

18:54 25.04.2024
Rada receives Solsky's resignation from post of Minister of Agrarian Policy – Stefanchuk

Rada receives Solsky's resignation from post of Minister of Agrarian Policy – Stefanchuk

15:23 08.11.2023
Youth and Sports Minister Gutzeit's letter of resignation submitted to Verkhovna Rada

Youth and Sports Minister Gutzeit's letter of resignation submitted to Verkhovna Rada

10:44 04.09.2023
Reznikov submits his resignation to Rada

Reznikov submits his resignation to Rada

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius to participate in summit

Zelenskyy on SBU special operation: Ukraine defends itself, does everything to make Russia end this war

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul – Foreign Ministry spokesman

Enemy hits Zaporizhia with missile, five people killed, nine injured

Defense Intelligence warns Ukrainians about possible recruitment by Russian special services abroad

LATEST

Merz to discuss Ukraine war with Trump during visit to USA on June 5

Military train of occupiers blown up near Melitopol – Defense intelligence

Text of Ukraine's peace proposals for agreement with Russia appeared – media

Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius to participate in summit

Zelenskyy on SBU special operation: Ukraine defends itself, does everything to make Russia end this war

Poroshenko, together with Western politicians, met with military personnel in Odesa and handed over a batch of drones and equipment

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to continue to offer complete ceasefire in Istanbul despite lack of counter-proposals from Russia

Number of victims in Kharkiv increases to 6, incl two children

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul – Foreign Ministry spokesman

Enemy hits Zaporizhia with missile, five people killed, nine injured

AD
AD