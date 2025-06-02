Drapaty submits report of resignation from post of Land Forces Commander

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MykhailoDrapatyi

Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty submitted a report of resignation from the post.

"I have decided to submit a report of resignation from the post of Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is a conscious step dictated by my personal sense of responsibility for the tragedy at the 239th training ground, as a result of which our soldiers died," Drapaty wrote on Facebook.

He noted that as a commander, "I was unable to fully ensure the execution of my orders; I did not pressure, persuade, or change the attitude towards a person in the ranks," and "the main responsibility always lies with the command."

"Circular responsibility and impunity are poison for the army. I tried to eradicate it from the Land Forces. But if tragedies are repeated, it means that my efforts were not enough. We have no right to live in a system that does not learn. If we do not draw conclusions, do not change our attitude towards the service, do not admit our mistakes, we are doomed. Without personal responsibility, there is no development. Without development, there is no victory. An army in which commanders are personally responsible for people's lives thrives. An army where no one is responsible for losses dies from within," wrote Drapaty.

As reported, on June 1, the enemy launched a missile strike on the location of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are dead and wounded servicemen, the Ground Forces report: 12 dead and over 60 wounded are known.