15:23 05.07.2025

House of Representatives calls on Trump administration to resume arms supplies to Ukraine

Honorary Chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul (Republican Party) called on the US administration to quickly resume arms supplies to Ukraine.

“Senior U.S. military officials have concluded that providing these critical weapons to Ukraine will not endanger U.S. readiness, so I urge the administration to quickly get the pipeline back up and running,” he wrote on X.

According to him, Pentagon officials halting weapons only weakens President Trump’s noble attempts at peace.

