The Kremlin is organizing the involvement of a combined unit of engineering troops of the Lao People's Army in demining the territories of Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"In addition to the massive involvement of mercenaries from Africa and Asia, as well as units of the DPRK, the Kremlin is working on the possibility of involving so-called partners in the war under the guise of implementing humanitarian projects in the Russian regions bordering Ukraine. Another country that Russia is trying to involve in the war is Laos," the Agency reported on Telegram on Saturday.

According to their information, the Kremlin is currently organizing the involvement of a combined unit of engineering troops of the Lao People's Army in demining the territories of Kursk region.

"Given the significant dependence on foreign aid, the Lao leadership initially expressed its readiness to send up to 50 ‘soldiers-sappers’ to Russia and assist in the demining of the area," the Agency noted.

In addition, according to intelligence information, Laos provides free assistance to Russia by carrying out rehabilitation measures for wounded Russian servicemen who participated in hostilities against Ukraine.

"Russia, under the guise of humanitarian rhetoric, is trying to legalize the presence of a foreign military contingent on its territory, actually using it to support hostilities against Ukraine," the Agency stated.