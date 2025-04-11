State Department officially confirms resignation of US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink

The US State Department has officially confirmed the resignation of US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said during a press briefing on Thursday.

She said that she had been ambassador there for three years, which was a long time in a war zone, and added that, frankly, the war had been going on for too long. She stated that the real question was whether the Russians and the Ukrainians were willing to do what was necessary to end the war.