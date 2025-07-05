URCS vehicle damaged in Russian air attack

A Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) vehicle was damaged during a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv.

As the URCS reported on Facebook, during the massive enemy combined shelling of Kyiv on July 4, a crew of four Ukrainian Red Cross Society volunteers provided first aid to the injured. After receiving a report of a repeated missile threat, the volunteers, accompanied by local residents, followed to the nearest shelter, and a few minutes later new explosions were heard, damaging the URCS vehicle - the side passenger window was broken and part of the bodywork was deformed. None of the volunteers were injured as a result of the shelling.

After receiving permission from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, volunteers continued their work on site — surveying the surrounding area and searching for victims to provide first aid.