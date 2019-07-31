NSDC discusses proposals to draft state budget 2020

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Danyliuk has held a meeting on the state of financing of the security and defense sector of Ukraine and proposals to the draft state budget of Ukraine for 2020 on articles related to ensuring national security and defense of Ukraine.

"My approaches remain unchanged. I would like the money allocated from the state budget to be used as efficiently as possible and to meet priority needs," the NSDC press service quoted him as saying on Wednesday.

"The expenses should not be an increased projection of previous years. The society and the president of Ukraine expect serious reforms in the field of security and defense, which should be reflected next year, in particular in the budget," the secretary of the NSDC stressed at the meeting.