12:27 30.07.2019

More than 300 Border Service cadets leave to strengthening state border with EU

More than 30 cadets from Ukraine's Border Service National Academy have departed to strengthen Ukraine's western borders under the Border 2019 (Kordon 2019) exercise.

"More than third-year 300 cadets starting today through August 29 will strengthen our borders with European Union member states in Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia and Lviv regions," the Border Service's press service said on Tuesday.

The press service said that during the joint Border 2019 exercise during May and June units detained 191 illegal migrants, 243 persons for border violations, 534 violations of border regime and refused 576 foreigners entry to Ukraine

"In addition, 68 weapons were found and seized, along with 107 pieces of ammunition. More than 320 kilograms of narcotics were seized, 2.3 tonnes of psychotropic substances, more than 350,000 cigarette packs, and almost 4,500 liters of alcoholic beverages," the press service said.

