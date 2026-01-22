Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:43 22.01.2026

Zelenskyy on his way to Davos – advisor

1 min read
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already flown to Davos, Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum (WEF) is taking place.

"The president is on his way to Davos," presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told reporters on Thursday morning.

When asked whether Zelenskyy was scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump in the first hour, the adviser replied that everything would happen step by step throughout the day.

As reported, Zelenskyy said on January 20 that he might visit the World Economic Forum in Davos if documents were ready for signing or a decision was made on additional air defense.

On January 21, Trump, speaking at the WEF on Wednesday, said that he planned to meet with Zelensky during the day. "I'm talking to President Putin, he wants to sign a deal, I'm convinced he wants to do it. I'm working with President Zelenskyy. We'll meet with him today, I hope he's in this room, he also wants to stop this war," he said.

Lytvyn at the time said Zelenskyy was in Kyiv.

Tags: #davos #zelenskyy #wef

