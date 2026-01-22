Supreme Court dismisses cassation appeal against claim to NVMK for canceling the construction work permit

Photo: http://bank.gov.ua/

The Supreme Court, consisting of a panel of judges of the Cassation Administrative Court, dismissed the cassation appeal of the public organization "Markhalivka. Support" on the claim against the state institution National War Memorial Cemetery (NVMK) to cancel the permit for construction work.

According to the resolution published in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, the NGO "Markhalivka. Support" filed a lawsuit with the court, in which it requested: to cancel the registration of the declaration on acceptance into operation of completed construction facilities, issued by NVMK, to cancel the permit for construction work, issued by NVMK.

Later, by the resolution of the Kyiv District Administrative Court of August 29, 2025, left unchanged by the resolution of the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal of December 9, 2025, the plaintiff was denied the right to initiate proceedings in the case.

The public organization then filed a cassation appeal against the previous court decisions, but on January 12, the Supreme Court ruled to leave it without action.