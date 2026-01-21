Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:15 21.01.2026

Dombrovskis: Ukraine's accession to EU to strengthen security, add growth potential

2 min read
Dombrovskis: Ukraine's accession to EU to strengthen security, add growth potential

Ukraine's membership in the European Union (EU) in the current geopolitical situation will be a significant advantage in the security sphere and can add momentum to overall economic growth, said European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis.

He said that it was a win-win scenario, with Ukraine becoming part of the EU as a strong player, particularly in the area of security, and that its potential could strengthen economic dynamics. He made the remarks during an address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Dombrovskis recalled that in recent years the EU had granted Ukraine candidate-country status and begun accession negotiations, creating an important political “anchor” for reforms and providing a clear European perspective for the country in the medium and long term.

The European commissioner said the argument that the EU could not absorb a large country like Ukraine was exaggerated, citing the 2004 enlargement when 10 countries, including Poland—which is comparable in population and economic size—joined the Union.

At the same time, Dombrovskis acknowledged that difficult issues would arise, particularly regarding the agricultural sector and competition in the EU market. He noted that such discussions had recently intensified with the introduction of autonomous trade measures, causing tension among farmers in Poland and several other countries.

He also emphasized that returning the issue of enlargement to the active EU agenda—including Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans—also meant discussing how the EU would function as a union of more than 30 countries, given existing challenges related to the veto powers of individual member states.

Tags: #dombrovskis #eu

MORE ABOUT

17:59 21.01.2026
EUR 90 bln support package to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financial gap identified by IMF – Dombrovskis

EUR 90 bln support package to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financial gap identified by IMF – Dombrovskis

14:34 14.01.2026
Ukraine able to receive first funds from EUR 90 bln loan in April – Dombrovskis

Ukraine able to receive first funds from EUR 90 bln loan in April – Dombrovskis

11:58 13.01.2026
Ukraine expects effective response from EU and NATO countries to the use of Oreshnik missile system – Kondratiuk

Ukraine expects effective response from EU and NATO countries to the use of Oreshnik missile system – Kondratiuk

11:38 13.01.2026
New package of EU sanctions against Russia may be adopted by Feb 24 – media

New package of EU sanctions against Russia may be adopted by Feb 24 – media

19:54 07.01.2026
Ukraine expects much from Cyprus' presidency of EU Council – Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects much from Cyprus' presidency of EU Council – Zelenskyy

20:41 06.01.2026
Von der Leyen: Meeting of Coalition of the Willing leaders was powerful demonstration of unity for Ukraine

Von der Leyen: Meeting of Coalition of the Willing leaders was powerful demonstration of unity for Ukraine

19:27 30.12.2025
Draft national program to harmonize Ukrainian legislation with EU law gets approval

Draft national program to harmonize Ukrainian legislation with EU law gets approval

16:51 30.12.2025
EU and Canadian leaders hold regular consultations on support for Ukraine

EU and Canadian leaders hold regular consultations on support for Ukraine

14:23 27.12.2025
Ukraine refers to EU rules in peace plan, as future member of union – Zelenskyy on language, religion

Ukraine refers to EU rules in peace plan, as future member of union – Zelenskyy on language, religion

20:35 23.12.2025
Dpty Minister of Development Derkach to head delegation to committee on common aviation space with EU – decree

Dpty Minister of Development Derkach to head delegation to committee on common aviation space with EU – decree

HOT NEWS

CEC proposes 6-month preparatory period after end of martial law before start of electoral process

Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin’s enormous hatred, but deal may be inevitable if they aren’t foolish

Zelenskyy now in Kyiv – advisor

Trump: Ukraine was 'apple of Putin's eye,' what happened is terrible

Trump in Davos: convinced Putin wants to sign deal, Zelenskyy also wants to end this war

LATEST

Poroshenko's enterprises install 100 MW of balancing capacity last year

CoE Committee of Ministers support creation of special tribunal for crime of aggression – Sybiha

Japanese govt to allocate $6 bln for humanitarian, technical support to Ukraine in 2026

CEC proposes 6-month preparatory period after end of martial law before start of electoral process

Japanese govt to allocate $6 bln for humanitarian, technical support to Ukraine in 2026

US hands Putin draft peace plan – media

Ministry of Social Policy, World Central Kitchen provide hot meals to vulnerable categories of population in Kyiv

Svyrydenko: We prepare with partners to hold Energy Ramstein in G7+ format

Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin’s enormous hatred, but deal may be inevitable if they aren’t foolish

Zelenskyy, Trump to meet in Davos on Thursday – media

AD
AD