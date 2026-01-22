Witkoff at Ukrainian breakfast in Davos announces visit to Moscow on Friday to end war

US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said there was "significant progress" in the peace process and confirmed he was heading to Moscow on Thursday evening.

"I think we've made significant progress. I think there was a little bit of confusion at the beginning of this process. I'm going to Moscow, but I think it was important to go there because we're at the finish line. And I'm actually optimistic," he said at the Ukraine Breakfast in Davos on Thursday.

Separately, Witkoff mentioned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him "very open and accessible" in his communication.

"So the president is always accessible. He is who he is. And tonight we're going to Moscow. We're not staying there overnight," the envoy added.

He also said that after his visit to Russia, he would travel to the UAE, where working group meetings on Ukraine would take place.

Earlier it became known that Vladimir Putin will meet with Witkoff on Thursday. Plans to hold such a meeting were confirmed by Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

On Wednesday, Putin said that he also intends to discuss with Witkoff and the US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner the possibility of using Russian assets frozen in the US to restore territories damaged during the fighting, after the conclusion of a peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin's previous meeting with Witkoff and Kushner took place in Moscow on December 2, 2025.