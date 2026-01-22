Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:17 22.01.2026

Witkoff at Ukrainian breakfast in Davos announces visit to Moscow on Friday to end war

2 min read
Witkoff at Ukrainian breakfast in Davos announces visit to Moscow on Friday to end war

US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said there was "significant progress" in the peace process and confirmed he was heading to Moscow on Thursday evening.

"I think we've made significant progress. I think there was a little bit of confusion at the beginning of this process. I'm going to Moscow, but I think it was important to go there because we're at the finish line. And I'm actually optimistic," he said at the Ukraine Breakfast in Davos on Thursday.

Separately, Witkoff mentioned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him "very open and accessible" in his communication.

"So the president is always accessible. He is who he is. And tonight we're going to Moscow. We're not staying there overnight," the envoy added.

He also said that after his visit to Russia, he would travel to the UAE, where working group meetings on Ukraine would take place.

Earlier it became known that Vladimir Putin will meet with Witkoff on Thursday. Plans to hold such a meeting were confirmed by Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

On Wednesday, Putin said that he also intends to discuss with Witkoff and the US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner the possibility of using Russian assets frozen in the US to restore territories damaged during the fighting, after the conclusion of a peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin's previous meeting with Witkoff and Kushner took place in Moscow on December 2, 2025.

Tags: #moscow #witkoff

MORE ABOUT

10:41 22.01.2026
Creation of tariff-free zone in Ukraine could be 'game changing' for country's economy – Witkoff

Creation of tariff-free zone in Ukraine could be 'game changing' for country's economy – Witkoff

10:31 22.01.2026
Creation of tariff-free zone in Ukraine could be 'game changing' for country's economy - Witkoff

Creation of tariff-free zone in Ukraine could be 'game changing' for country's economy - Witkoff

09:51 22.01.2026
Witkoff pleased with meeting with Ukraine team in Davos

Witkoff pleased with meeting with Ukraine team in Davos

13:49 19.01.2026
Witkoff, Kushner to discuss Ukraine peace plan with Putin's representative in Davos on Jan 20 - media

Witkoff, Kushner to discuss Ukraine peace plan with Putin's representative in Davos on Jan 20 - media

11:45 14.01.2026
Witkoff, Kushner plan to visit Moscow soon to meet with Putin – media

Witkoff, Kushner plan to visit Moscow soon to meet with Putin – media

11:34 07.01.2026
Witkoff: We’re largely finished with security protocols, supported by Trump, we’re also very close to finishing up robust prosperity agreement

Witkoff: We’re largely finished with security protocols, supported by Trump, we’re also very close to finishing up robust prosperity agreement

16:41 29.12.2025
Umerov and Zelenskyy agree with Witkoff on further contacts, next steps

Umerov and Zelenskyy agree with Witkoff on further contacts, next steps

18:35 25.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Talk with Witkoff, Kushner – good ideas for lasting peace

Zelenskyy: Talk with Witkoff, Kushner – good ideas for lasting peace

12:56 24.12.2025
Police officers involved in torture of Ukrainian prisoners eliminated in Moscow - sources

Police officers involved in torture of Ukrainian prisoners eliminated in Moscow - sources

09:05 15.12.2025
Witkoff says 'significant progress' in Ukraine-US talks with Zelenskyy

Witkoff says 'significant progress' in Ukraine-US talks with Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy already in Davos – press secretary

Zelenskyy on his way to Davos – advisor

Creation of tariff-free zone in Ukraine could be 'game changing' for country's economy - Witkoff

Witkoff pleased with meeting with Ukraine team in Davos

CEC proposes 6-month preparatory period after end of martial law before start of electoral process

LATEST

Supreme Court dismisses cassation appeal against claim to NVMK for canceling the construction work permit

Zelenskyy signs decrees on state awards: awardees incl Finnish PM, FMs of Lithuania, Austria

Energy specialists develop some technical solutions to allow transition from emergency outages to strict but predictable schedules – minister

We will see the results of EU accession in 10 years – Dpty PM Kachka

Cabinet dismisses 5 deputy defense ministers

Zelenskyy already in Davos – press secretary

Zelenskyy on his way to Davos – advisor

Ukraine corrects July error with NABU, partners should correct errors regarding non-delivery of missiles – Dpty PM Kachka

War between Russia and Ukraine will not end in a win-win situation - Advisor to British PM Powell

We cannot change Putin's thoughts, but we can change his calculations – Ex-NATO chief Stoltenberg

AD
AD