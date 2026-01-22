Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:35 22.01.2026

Most difficult situation with energy in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions – PM Svyrydenko

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said that the most difficult situation in the energy sector remains in Kyiv region, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

"The restoration of the energy system continues throughout the country. The most difficult situation remains in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. More than 160 teams of energy specialists, including those seconded from other regions, are working around the clock to restore light and heat," Svyrydenko wrote in the Telegram channel, following the results of an energy selector with key ministries and heads of regional military administrations.

She emphasized that a separate focus is on providing Kyiv with alternative energy sources and distributed generation facilities.

According to her, the government is ready to provide all necessary support and expects active work from the Kyiv city authorities.

"There should be no obstacles or delays in connection," she said.

