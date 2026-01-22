Zelenskyy signs decrees on state awards: awardees incl Finnish PM, FMs of Lithuania, Austria

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a number of decrees on awarding state awards to Ukrainian military personnel and public figures, as well as Western partners.

The relevant documents were published on the website of the head of state.

Thus, by decree No. 68/2026, the president awarded the Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 2nd degree - for his significant personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, charitable activities, and popularizing the Ukrainian state in the world.

In addition, the Order of Merit of the 2nd degree was awarded to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Kestutis Budris, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Beate Meinl-Reisinger, the Ambassador of France to Ukraine Gael Veyssier, the Advisor to the President of France Paul Soulier, the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in 2016-2025 Filippo Grandi.

The President also decided to award a number of international partners with the Order of Merit of the 3rd degree and the Order of Princess Olha of the 1st-3rd degree.

In addition, by Decree No. 69/2026, the President decided to award the Order of Courage of the 3rd degree to 352 military personnel, 190 of them posthumously. The servicemen were also awarded the Presidential Order of Ukraine Cross of Military Merit, the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the 3rd degree, the Order For Courage of the 1st-2nd degree, the Medal For Military Service to Ukraine and the Medal For a Saved Life.

By Decree No. 67/2026, the President approved awards to a number of figures for significant merits in strengthening Ukrainian statehood, courage and dedication shown in protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, significant personal contribution to the development of various spheres of public life and conscientious performance of professional duty, in particular the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise of the 5th degree, the Order For Merit of the 1st-3rd degree, the Order For Courage of the 2nd-3rd degree, the Order of Princess Olha of the 2nd-3rd degree, the Order For Valiant Mining Labor of the 3rd degree, the Medals For a Saved Life and For Labor and Victory. It was also decided to award the President of Ukraine award Golden Heart and to confer the honorary titles People Artist of Ukraine, Honored Artist of Ukraine, Honored Builder of Ukraine, Honored Teacher of Ukraine, Honored Art Worker of Ukraine, Honored Worker of Science and Technology of Ukraine, Honored Donor of Ukraine and others.