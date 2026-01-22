Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:31 22.01.2026

Creation of tariff-free zone in Ukraine could be 'game changing' for country's economy - Witkoff

Creation of tariff-free zone in Ukraine could be 'game changing' for country's economy - Witkoff

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff believes that the creation of a tariff-free zone in Ukraine could be "game changing" for the country's economy.

"We spent at dinner last night talking about the upward trajectory for the Ukrainian economy and financial system, capital markets, the jobs. The president has talked about a tariff-free zone from Ukraine that I think would be game changing. You'll see it free moving to this area," he said at the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos on Thursday.

Witkoff added: "Imagine that you get to outcompete because you are not paying tariffs when sending goods into the United States."

Tags: #witkoff

