Cabinet dismisses 5 deputy defense ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Hanna Gvozdiar, Volodymyr Zaverukha, Anatoly Klochko, Oleksandr Kozenko and Mykola Shevtsov from the posts of Deputy Ministers of Defense of Ukraine.

According to orders No. 46-50 dated January 21, the government dismissed these Deputy Ministers of Defense in accordance with paragraph 4 of part 2 of article 9 of the law "On central executive bodies".

At the moment, the Minister of Defense remains First Deputy Ivan Havryliuk, and deputies Yevhen Moysiuk, Yuriy Myronenko, Serhiy Boev and Oksana Ferchuk.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Fedorov as Minister of Defense on January 14.

On January 20, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Ivan Turchak as State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. In this regard, Maksym Malashkin was dismissed from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense. Anatoly Kutsevol was also dismissed from the position of Deputy Minister of Defense for European Integration at his own request.