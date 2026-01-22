Creation of tariff-free zone in Ukraine could be 'game changing' for country's economy – Witkoff

U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff believes that the creation of a tariff-free zone in Ukraine could be "game changing" for the country's economy.

"We spent at dinner last night talking about the upward trajectory for the Ukrainian economy and financial system, capital markets, the jobs. The president has talked about a tariff-free zone from Ukraine that I think would be game changing. You'll see it free moving to this area," he said at the Davos Ukrainian Breakfast on Thursday.

Witkoff added: "Imagine that you get to outcompete because you are not paying tariffs when sending goods into the United States."