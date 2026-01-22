Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:38 22.01.2026

We will see the results of EU accession in 10 years – Dpty PM Kachka

1 min read
We will see the results of EU accession in 10 years – Dpty PM Kachka

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka has that the results of joining the European Union will be visible in ten years, but Ukraine is ready for such a long-term perspective.

"For us, joining the European Union is not just a legal formality - it is a major project of deep structural changes in the country... Sometimes joining the European Union is perceived as a miracle, but in reality it is quite boring things, and means hard work. We will see the results in ten years," Kachka said in a speech at the Ukrainian House on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.

He stressed that Ukraine is ready for such a long-term perspective.

The Deputy Prime Minister gave an example that when Poland joined the European Union in May 2004, he was in Warsaw, and nothing changed at once, but in 20 years it is a completely different city.

Tags: #davos #kachka

