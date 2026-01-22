Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:53 22.01.2026

Energy specialists develop some technical solutions to allow transition from emergency outages to strict but predictable schedules – minister

The situation in Kyiv's energy system remains tense, with emergency outages continuing. However, energy specialists have developed a number of technical solutions that will make it possible to move from emergency shutdowns to strict but predictable schedules, said First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"The situation in the energy system remains extremely tense. Emergency outages continue in Kyiv. However, energy specialists have developed a number of technical solutions that will allow a transition from emergency to strict but predictable schedules. The task has been set to reach this mode in the coming days," Shmyhal said.

According to him, 160 repair crews worked throughout the day to restore electricity and heating, while 52 crews will be deployed on-site overnight. The city must be prepared for any scenario.

Regarding heat supply and the social sector, partial stabilization of heat generation operations has been noted. Currently, 3,261 buildings remain without heating. "The clear task is to supply heat to as many apartments as possible during the day tomorrow. Municipal services are doing everything possible to achieve this," Shmyhal added.

At critical locations in Kyiv, 124 generators of various capacities have been deployed, and 91 State Emergency Service assistance points have been set up at 68 locations. Work to restore heat generation continues.

Tags: #shmyhal

