We must not accept a new era of great power politics, but shape the future ourselves - Merz

Photo: https://www.dw.com

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that a new era of "great power politics" has begun in the world, which Europeans should not accept, but rather shape the future themselves, relying on the strength of their own values.

Merz devoted a speech that the German Chancellor delivered on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos to this issue.

He called the events taking place in the world "tectonic shifts" that "have the most profound consequences for our freedom, our security and our prosperity." "In these weeks and months, we are witnessing a new era that has already begun. Russia's war against Ukraine was its most radical manifestation yet. But the changes go much deeper. China, thanks to strategic foresight, has made its way into the ranks of the great powers. The global pole position of the United States is being questioned, and Washington is reacting by radically changing its foreign and security policy. We have entered an era of great power politics," Merz said.

At the same time, he expressed the opinion that the international order of the last three decades, based on international law, "has always been imperfect." "Today, its very foundations have been shaken. This new world of great powers is built on power, if not force. It is not a cozy place," he said.

The German Chancellor is convinced that "we should not accept this new reality as fate" and "we should shape the future ourselves." "To succeed, we must face up to harsh realities and chart our course with clear realism. Two days ago, Mark Carney said in this very room from this very spot: we must no longer rely solely on the strength of our values. We must also recognize the value of our strength. I share that view," he said.

According to Merz, Europe's strength today "rests on three pillars: our security, our competitiveness and our unity." "First, we must invest massively in our ability to defend ourselves. And we are doing that. Second, we must quickly make our economies competitive. And we are doing that. Third, we must be closer to each other among Europeans and like-minded people. We are doing that," the German government leader detailed.

He also believes that "a world where strength alone matters is a dangerous place, first for small states, then for medium-sized states, and finally for large states."

"Our greatest strength remains the ability to build partnerships and alliances between equals, based on mutual trust and respect... On this foundation, NATO has become the strongest alliance in history," Merz said.

The German Chancellor also addressed the issue of the US territorial claims to Greenland. "In recent days, the United States administration has been insistently demanding increased influence in Greenland. Washington argues that this is an imperative to counter security threats in the High North. We welcome the fact that the United States is taking the threat posed by Russia in the Arctic seriously. This threat is itself an expression of great power rivalry, both in Europe and in the United States... We share the conviction that as European NATO allies, we must do more to ensure the security of the High North as NATO. This is a common transatlantic interest," Merz said.

According to him, Germany is doing this within the framework of NATO, and will do even more. "Our neighbors and partners in Europe, including Denmark and the people of Greenland, can count on our solidarity. We will protect Denmark, Greenland, the North from the threat emanating from Russia. We will adhere to the principles on which the transatlantic partnership is based, namely sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Chancellor stated Berlin's position.

At the same time, Merz welcomed US President Donald Trump's recent comments on the framework agreement and the refusal to apply new tariffs to European countries that support Greenland's sovereignty. "This is the right path, because any threat of a forceful seizure of European territory would be unacceptable. And, ladies and gentlemen, the new tariffs would also undermine the foundations of transatlantic relations. If they are implemented, Europe's response will be united, calm, measured and firm," he said.

According to the Chancellor, "in the new era of great powers, Europe must stand together resolutely and sovereignly" and "not abandon NATO." "We must restore the trust on which the alliance is built. Europe knows how valuable this is. We are deeply convinced that this can be the strongest competitive advantage of the United States in the era of great powers. Democracies do not have subordinates. They have allies, partners and trusted friends," Merz said.