09:51 22.01.2026

Witkoff pleased with meeting with Ukraine team in Davos

US Presidential envoy Steve Witkoff has called the talks with the Ukrainian delegation productive and noted that now "it all comes down to one issue" that can be resolved "if both sides want it."

At the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos on Thursday, Witkoff noted that he had a meeting last night with General Budanov, who is now the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Rustem Umerov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. Witkoff called them "amazing," noting that Ukraine has an "amazing team of negotiators."

"We spent a lot of time together. I don't know how much, but it could be 100 hours together since Geneva. It's literally so comprehensive. And I think we've boiled it down to one issue. And we've discussed different options for solving this problem. And that means it can be solved. So if both sides want to solve this problem, we will solve it," the envoy said.

