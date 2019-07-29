Facts

13:16 29.07.2019

Almost 248,900 Ukrainians in H1 enter Russia on private visit, another 213,200 for work

Some 248,900 citizens of Ukraine entered the Russian Federation in the first half of 2019 on a private visit, some 213,200 came to Russia to work, another 20,600 arrived as tourists from Ukraine and 14,500 as students from Ukraine, according to migration statistics of the Russia's Interior Ministry.

In particular, the Russian Federation's migration agencies registered 799,361 Ukrainians in January-June 2019. Of them, 75,290 people were registered at the place of residence and 724,071 were registered at the place of stay.

In particular, 524,565 people are registered at the place of residence primarily. Of these, 248,917 Ukrainians entered the Russian Federation on a private visit, 213,207 came to work, 20,557 arrived as tourists and 14,535 as students. Other 27,349 Ukrainians mentioned other reasons when entering Russia.

During the same period, the Russian Federation removed 565,454 citizens of Ukraine from migration registration.

As reported, in 2018, some 242,200 citizens of Ukraine entered the Russian Federation on a private visit, 238,700 came to work, and 12,600 came to study. Some 16,600 arrived as tourists.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #statistics
