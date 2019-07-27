Facts

13:43 27.07.2019

Volker doesn't exclude Trump's visit to Ukraine, but says preparation of such visits requires much time

1 min read
Volker doesn't exclude Trump's visit to Ukraine, but says preparation of such visits requires much time

Kurt Volker, the Special Representative of the U.S. Department of State for Ukraine Negotiations, did not rule out the possibility of the visit of Donald Trump to Ukraine in the future, but stressed that the preparation of such visits takes time.

"As you know, travel of the American president is usually planned out in advance, which is a big undertaking. I don't want to exclude anything, but what I can say that there is already a standing invitation to President Zelensky [President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky] to come to Washington," he said a briefing in Kyiv on Saturday.

He noted that for their part, U.S. diplomats would also like Trump to visit Ukraine in the future.

As reported, on July 25, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a telephone conversation, agreed to substantively discuss practical issues of Ukrainian-American cooperation during the visit of the Ukrainian head of state to the United States.

Tags: #usa #trump #ukraine #volker
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:55 27.07.2019
Ukrainian serviceman wounded due to ceasefire violation by Russian mercenaries

Ukrainian serviceman wounded due to ceasefire violation by Russian mercenaries

12:46 27.07.2019
Construction engineers to visit Stanytsia Luhanska on Monday to inspect scope of work on restoring the bridge

Construction engineers to visit Stanytsia Luhanska on Monday to inspect scope of work on restoring the bridge

12:24 27.07.2019
Volker: We've heard nothing from Russia to indicate they're considering release of Ukrainian POW sailors

Volker: We've heard nothing from Russia to indicate they're considering release of Ukrainian POW sailors

12:54 26.07.2019
Cabinet to submit to NSDC proposals on expanding sanctions list of enterprises involved in illegal mining within Ukrainian shelf

Cabinet to submit to NSDC proposals on expanding sanctions list of enterprises involved in illegal mining within Ukrainian shelf

12:21 26.07.2019
Head of Trident Acquisitions announces victory in tender for PSA in Dolphin section on shelf

Head of Trident Acquisitions announces victory in tender for PSA in Dolphin section on shelf

18:05 25.07.2019
London arbitration makes decision in favor of PrivatBank eurobond holders

London arbitration makes decision in favor of PrivatBank eurobond holders

14:32 25.07.2019
Russian tanker NEYMA that blocked Ukrainian naval ships in Kerch Strait detained - SBU

Russian tanker NEYMA that blocked Ukrainian naval ships in Kerch Strait detained - SBU

13:51 25.07.2019
Volker, Tymoshenko discuss results of parliamentary elections, reforms implementation

Volker, Tymoshenko discuss results of parliamentary elections, reforms implementation

10:38 25.07.2019
Ukraine, Georgia could create cluster of medical tourism to enter eastern markets – expert

Ukraine, Georgia could create cluster of medical tourism to enter eastern markets – expert

16:41 24.07.2019
Denisova claims negotiations with Russia underway on return of Ukrainian POW sailors

Denisova claims negotiations with Russia underway on return of Ukrainian POW sailors

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian serviceman wounded due to ceasefire violation by Russian mercenaries

Volker: We've heard nothing from Russia to indicate they're considering release of Ukrainian POW sailors

Danyliuk invites members of American Chamber of Commerce to develop national security strategy

PGO as part of investigation into Maidan cases checks judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court for involvement in commission of crimes

Klitschko brothers file suit against 1+1 TV to defend honor

LATEST

Future Ukrainian lawmakers from Servant of the People Party to take intensive training course

Danyliuk invites members of American Chamber of Commerce to develop national security strategy

PGO as part of investigation into Maidan cases checks judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court for involvement in commission of crimes

Klitschko brothers file suit against 1+1 TV to defend honor

Bogdan Motors seeks protection from G7 ambassadors, EBA against NABU pressure

Investigators suspect illegal activities among Kyiv District Administration Court judges

Denisova asks new head of UN mission on human rights in Ukraine to assist in transfer of prisoners from ORDO

Latest successful tests of Vilkha rocket system held in Odesa region on Thursday – NSDC

Ukrainian PGO's actions on Moscow's extradition requests contradicts position of persecuted Ukrainians in Russia – human rights activists

NABU, PGO searching Kyiv's District Administration Court due to possible criminal offenses by court's head, number of judges

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD