Volker doesn't exclude Trump's visit to Ukraine, but says preparation of such visits requires much time

Kurt Volker, the Special Representative of the U.S. Department of State for Ukraine Negotiations, did not rule out the possibility of the visit of Donald Trump to Ukraine in the future, but stressed that the preparation of such visits takes time.

"As you know, travel of the American president is usually planned out in advance, which is a big undertaking. I don't want to exclude anything, but what I can say that there is already a standing invitation to President Zelensky [President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky] to come to Washington," he said a briefing in Kyiv on Saturday.

He noted that for their part, U.S. diplomats would also like Trump to visit Ukraine in the future.

As reported, on July 25, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a telephone conversation, agreed to substantively discuss practical issues of Ukrainian-American cooperation during the visit of the Ukrainian head of state to the United States.