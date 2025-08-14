Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:52 14.08.2025

Kremlin announces Russian delegation to Alaska talks, agenda for Trump-Putin meeting

2 min read

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will take place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage, Russian media reports.

"This meeting, as you all know, will take place in Alaska in Anchorage, and specifically one of the premises of the Elmendorf-Richardson joint military base will be used," Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Thursday.

"It is expected that everything will begin tomorrow, August 15, at approximately 11:30 local time, with a conversation between Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Donald Trump," he said.

According to Ushakov, this conversation will take place in a face-to-face format, with the participation of interpreters.

"Then there will be negotiations within the delegations, and these negotiations will continue over a working breakfast," he added.

"As for the summit agenda, it is obvious to everyone that the central topic will be the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, in particular, taking into account the discussion that was held in the Kremlin on August 6 with the participation of the US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff," Ushakov said.

After the talks, Trump and Putin will hold a joint press conference.

Ushakov also announced the composition of the Russian delegation. It includes: Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Presidential Assistant Yuri Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and the President's Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev.

According to Ushakov, the composition of the American delegation is also known.

He also reported that, "in addition to the presidents, five members of each delegation will participate in the negotiations." "Well, of course, groups of experts will be somewhere nearby," Ushakov added.

Tags: #putin #delegation #alaska

MORE ABOUT

12:14 14.08.2025
Russian government aircraft flies over Arctic toward Alaska

Russian government aircraft flies over Arctic toward Alaska

20:20 13.08.2025
EU hopes for immediate 15-day ceasefire after Trump-Putin meeting – media

EU hopes for immediate 15-day ceasefire after Trump-Putin meeting – media

18:05 13.08.2025
Merz: Ukrainian and European security issues should be discussed in Alaska, we convey this message to Trump

Merz: Ukrainian and European security issues should be discussed in Alaska, we convey this message to Trump

17:53 13.08.2025
Merz: Trump to brief Zelenskyy and European leaders after meeting with Putin

Merz: Trump to brief Zelenskyy and European leaders after meeting with Putin

17:47 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy on 'historicity' of Alaska meeting: We must wait for results

Zelenskyy on 'historicity' of Alaska meeting: We must wait for results

17:39 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy: We hope main subject at Alaska meeting to be ceasefire, after which we will have contact with Trump

Zelenskyy: We hope main subject at Alaska meeting to be ceasefire, after which we will have contact with Trump

10:36 13.08.2025
Trump and Putin to meet at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage

Trump and Putin to meet at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage

09:22 13.08.2025
Trump doesn't view Anchorage meeting as concession to Putin – Rubio

Trump doesn't view Anchorage meeting as concession to Putin – Rubio

20:43 12.08.2025
Zelenskyy does not know outcome of Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

Zelenskyy does not know outcome of Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

16:44 12.08.2025
Trump-Putin conversation may matter bilaterally but can't decide Ukraine without us – Zelenskyy

Trump-Putin conversation may matter bilaterally but can't decide Ukraine without us – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Eighty-four military and civilian personnel returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity

SBU exposes 12 accomplices of Medvedchuk conducting information sabotage for Russia

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss security guarantees for lasting peace

Kherson Region shelling kills 7, injures 9, including police

Ukraine already has $1.5 bln under PURL program - Zelenskyy

LATEST

Czech Republic opens diplomatic mission in Dnipro

Eighty-four military and civilian personnel returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity

McDonald's in Ukraine transfers over UAH 17.6 mln for construction of charitable space in Okhmatdyt

SBU exposes 12 accomplices of Medvedchuk conducting information sabotage for Russia

Almost 300 Kyiv residents receive monthly payments for housing rent - KCSA

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss security guarantees for lasting peace

Kherson Region shelling kills 7, injures 9, including police

Ukraine sees trace of Russian special services in actions of 17-year-old detained in Poland

CCD denies reports of destruction of Ukrainian long-range Sapsan missile production

Cabinet sets minimum UAH 25,000 salary for veteran support specialists

AD
AD