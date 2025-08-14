Kremlin announces Russian delegation to Alaska talks, agenda for Trump-Putin meeting

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will take place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage, Russian media reports.

"This meeting, as you all know, will take place in Alaska in Anchorage, and specifically one of the premises of the Elmendorf-Richardson joint military base will be used," Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Thursday.

"It is expected that everything will begin tomorrow, August 15, at approximately 11:30 local time, with a conversation between Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Donald Trump," he said.

According to Ushakov, this conversation will take place in a face-to-face format, with the participation of interpreters.

"Then there will be negotiations within the delegations, and these negotiations will continue over a working breakfast," he added.

"As for the summit agenda, it is obvious to everyone that the central topic will be the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, in particular, taking into account the discussion that was held in the Kremlin on August 6 with the participation of the US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff," Ushakov said.

After the talks, Trump and Putin will hold a joint press conference.

Ushakov also announced the composition of the Russian delegation. It includes: Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Presidential Assistant Yuri Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and the President's Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev.

According to Ushakov, the composition of the American delegation is also known.

He also reported that, "in addition to the presidents, five members of each delegation will participate in the negotiations." "Well, of course, groups of experts will be somewhere nearby," Ushakov added.