Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:26 14.08.2025

AFU General Staff reports destruction of refinery in Volgograd, Russia

AFU General Staff reports destruction of refinery in Volgograd, Russia

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR), in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, on the night of August 14, struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery (NRF) in the Russian Federation (LLC Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka), which supplies the Russian army with petroleum products.

"The strike of the strike UAVs caused severe fires at the plant. The detailed consequences of the fire damage are being clarified," the telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

The General Staff notes that the Volgograd Oil Refinery is the largest producer of fuels and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation. More than 15 million tonnes of oil are processed here annually, which is 5.6% of all Russian processing. It produces diesel, gasoline and aviation fuel, which are critically important for the logistics of the Russian armed forces.

"We are consistently working to reduce the production capacity of petroleum products in the aggressor country and weaken its army. Russia must fully feel the consequences of its aggressive policy and stop the war against Ukraine," the General Staff said.

 

