Cabinet sets minimum UAH 25,000 salary for veteran support specialists

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on Wednesday set the minimum wage for veteran support specialists at UAH 25,000, the Ukrainian government website reported on Thursday.

"The goal of our work is for every veteran and their family to feel real support from the state," said Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

She also reported that, together with the public and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, she has prepared a strategy for comprehensive support for veterans and their family members until 2030, which has already begun to be implemented, as well as a bill that will ensure a holistic approach.

"The next step is the registration of the Law on the Foundations of State Veteran Policy. It takes into account all stages of the veteran's journey and meets modern needs," Svyrydenko said.