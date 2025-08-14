Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:15 14.08.2025

Ukraine already has $1.5 bln under PURL program - Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine already has $1.5 billion under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Our new PURL defense support initiative, implemented jointly with partners, is already yielding tangible results. Today, we already have $1.5 billion. Thanks to NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List initiative, NATO member states can cooperate to purchase U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine. This is a mechanism that truly strengthens our defense," Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the president, the Netherlands contributed $500 million, the joint contribution of Denmark, Norway and Sweden reached $500 million, and yesterday Germany added another $500 million.

Zelenskyy thanked Germany for this important step.

"We continue discussions with other countries. Each contribution within the PURL framework is a direct investment in our ability to protect the lives of our people and bring "A worthy peace. Thank you to all our allies for supporting Ukraine," he said.

Tags: #purl

