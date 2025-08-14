CCD denies reports of destruction of Ukrainian long-range Sapsan missile production

The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD) has refuted information spread by Russian propaganda resources about the alleged destruction of production facilities that produced short-range ballistic missiles Sapsan, which have been used in combat operations since May of this year.

"The FSB is spreading information about the alleged destruction, together with the Russian Ministry of Defense, of the "production of Ukrainian long-range missiles Sapsan, with which Ukraine allegedly planned to strike Moscow, Minsk and strategic objects deep inside the Russian Federation "with NATO's permission," the CCD said.

It is also noted that Russian propaganda resources have intensified the campaign to accuse Ukraine of allegedly violating the norms of international humanitarian law on the eve of the meeting scheduled for Friday between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

"Propagandists claim that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are allegedly tasked with carrying out strikes on the civilian population of the Russian Federation, preparing provocations using Western media, concentrating Ukrainian special forces on certain sections of the border, etc.... These manipulations are aimed at reducing international support for Ukraine, portraying it as a terrorist and aggressor state, undermining support for Ukraine, and justifying the Kremlin's refusal to accept any peace initiatives, in particular regarding a ceasefire," the report says.