The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland has appealed to the competent Polish authorities to thoroughly investigate the case of a 17-year-old Ukrainian citizen detained on suspicion of committing acts of vandalism, respecting his rights, and sees his actions as a provocation by the Russian special services.

"The Embassy strongly condemns any shameful actions directed against places of memory. We regard this as a provocation by the Russian special services aimed at creating tension between our peoples. Ukraine consistently advocates respect for historical memory — both its own and the memory of our neighbors. We condemn any manifestations of vandalism and acts of hatred," the embassy said in a Facebook message.

The diplomatic mission emphasizes that anyone who violates the laws of the state in whose territory they are located must be held accountable in accordance with current legislation.

"The embassy is also awaiting a response from Polish law enforcement agencies regarding acts of vandalism that were previously committed against Ukrainian memorial sites in Poland," the statement said.

As previously reported, the Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW) detained a Ukrainian citizen who, on the orders of foreign intelligence, committed acts of sabotage.

"ABW and police detained a 17-year-old Ukrainian citizen who, on the orders of foreign intelligence services, was looting monuments to UPA victims... and public buildings with anti-Polish inscriptions," said Minister-Coordinator of Intelligence Services Tomasz Siemoniak, emphasizing that these actions were aimed at "inciting tension between Poles and Ukrainians."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also commented on the Ukrainian's detention on Wednesday. According to TVN 24, Tusk spoke about this at a press conference "after a series of meetings of the country's leaders on achieving peace in Ukraine." "Provoking conflicts or enmity between Ukrainians and Poles is very often the result of actions by foreign intelligence services," Tusk was quoted as saying by TVN 24. According to the head of the Polish government, this is not the first case of such detention.

"This young Ukrainian was recruited by a foreign intelligence service. There is no better gift for Russians... Let us remember that in almost every such case, it is Russia that is behind attempts to stir up conflicts and anti-Polish emotions in Ukraine and anti-Ukrainian emotions in Poland," Tusk stressed.