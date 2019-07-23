Facts

Dismissal of several ambassadors shows Zelensky cares about foreign policy – ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Veselovsky

Dismissal of several ambassadors shows Zelensky cares about foreign policy – ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Veselovsky

By firing several ambassadors, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demonstrated he cares about foreign policy, Ukraine's former representative to the European Union (2008 to 2010) and ex-Deputy Foreign Minister (2005 to 2018) Andriy Veselovsky has said.

"There are no tragedies in these decrees of Zelensky – this is an absolutely normal gesture, which shows he is in charge and cares about foreign policy ... He called back those (diplomats) who showed a lack of professionalism a long time ago or for some other reason," Veselovsky said in an exclusive interview for the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

He noted that a diplomat could not be in another country at his or her post for more than four or five years, because he or she ceases to represent the state adequately.

"Diplomats are imbued involuntarily with the thoughts and interests of the state where they are posted, since they have been living in a different environment for a long time. There is a reason to rotate diplomats. It's a necessity," he said.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued decrees on July 19 to dismiss ambassadors of Ukraine in 11 countries, including Valeriy Chaly, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.

