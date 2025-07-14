Klympush-Tsintsadze on conference in Rome: It's worth talking not about restoration, but about reforms

Today, in order for Ukraine to survive the war, it is worth talking not about restoration, but about stability and reforms, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the European Union (European Solidarity faction) Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze said.

"We are again hearing about big numbers, loud announcements, but before we can talk about it in detail, we need to analyze everything in detail. So far, this is at the level of good conversations... Appreciating the support of partners, I believe, however, that the priority now is security issues, and then everything else. And now it should not be about recovery, but first of all about stability and reforms, which are critical for us to survive the war. But we see that the Ukrainian authorities are moving in the opposite direction," Klympush-Tsintsadze told Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on the results of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 in Rome.

According to Klympush-Tsintsadze, the conference took place against the sad backdrop of the failure to appoint the head of the BES and with the participation of Chernyshov [Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, who was informed of suspicion of abuse of office and obtaining illegal benefits in an especially large amount for himself and third parties].

"This is a worrying sign regarding our effectiveness and ability to resist the enemy. In such conditions, talk about restoration is becoming increasingly hypothetical. Meanwhile, the Western media, unfortunately, are already talking about the defeat of Ukraine as a real possibility... So we are busy with completely the wrong things at a crucial moment," the MP said.

She also said the European Solidarity faction made a request about the real results of previous conferences on the restoration of Ukraine.