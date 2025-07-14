Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:44 14.07.2025

Klympush-Tsintsadze on conference in Rome: It's worth talking not about restoration, but about reforms

2 min read
Klympush-Tsintsadze on conference in Rome: It's worth talking not about restoration, but about reforms

Today, in order for Ukraine to survive the war, it is worth talking not about restoration, but about stability and reforms, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the European Union (European Solidarity faction) Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze said.

"We are again hearing about big numbers, loud announcements, but before we can talk about it in detail, we need to analyze everything in detail. So far, this is at the level of good conversations... Appreciating the support of partners, I believe, however, that the priority now is security issues, and then everything else. And now it should not be about recovery, but first of all about stability and reforms, which are critical for us to survive the war. But we see that the Ukrainian authorities are moving in the opposite direction," Klympush-Tsintsadze told Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on the results of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 in Rome.

According to Klympush-Tsintsadze, the conference took place against the sad backdrop of the failure to appoint the head of the BES and with the participation of Chernyshov [Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, who was informed of suspicion of abuse of office and obtaining illegal benefits in an especially large amount for himself and third parties].

"This is a worrying sign regarding our effectiveness and ability to resist the enemy. In such conditions, talk about restoration is becoming increasingly hypothetical. Meanwhile, the Western media, unfortunately, are already talking about the defeat of Ukraine as a real possibility... So we are busy with completely the wrong things at a crucial moment," the MP said.

She also said the European Solidarity faction made a request about the real results of previous conferences on the restoration of Ukraine.

Tags: #restoration #opinion #conference

MORE ABOUT

20:40 10.07.2025
Italy ready to begin recovery of destroyed facilities in Ukraine now – Meloni

Italy ready to begin recovery of destroyed facilities in Ukraine now – Meloni

18:40 10.07.2025
Ukraine’s recovery should include humanitarian component – URCS director general

Ukraine’s recovery should include humanitarian component – URCS director general

19:57 09.07.2025
Meloni, Metsola, von der Leyen and Mathernova to attend Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome

Meloni, Metsola, von der Leyen and Mathernova to attend Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome

18:34 07.07.2025
Poroshenko's lawyers file criminal complaint for not allowing politician to attend Recovery Conference in Rome

Poroshenko's lawyers file criminal complaint for not allowing politician to attend Recovery Conference in Rome

12:29 27.06.2025
Postgraduate students declare illegality of introduction of additional credits by Ministry of Education, to challenge them in court

Postgraduate students declare illegality of introduction of additional credits by Ministry of Education, to challenge them in court

14:27 26.06.2025
Creation of special tribunal necessary due to gaps in international justice, to become symbol of era - analytical report

Creation of special tribunal necessary due to gaps in international justice, to become symbol of era - analytical report

09:26 26.06.2025
Ukraine to hold strategic recovery program meetings on July 10–11 – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to hold strategic recovery program meetings on July 10–11 – Zelenskyy

14:31 17.06.2025
Instead of refuting individual elements of propaganda, we need to create holistic picture of the world, where enemy narratives lose their meaning - discussion on information defense

Instead of refuting individual elements of propaganda, we need to create holistic picture of the world, where enemy narratives lose their meaning - discussion on information defense

09:50 16.06.2025
Ukrainian Helicopters decries another groundless smear campaign

Ukrainian Helicopters decries another groundless smear campaign

14:52 13.06.2025
There are great chances in Ukraine for the formation of a new Eurosceptic party after the war - political scientist

There are great chances in Ukraine for the formation of a new Eurosceptic party after the war - political scientist

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy intends to nominate Shmyhal for Defense Minister post – address

USA could sell short-range missiles, rounds to NATO members for further transfer to Ukraine

Kellogg says he will discuss Trump's NATO deal on American weapons with Zelenskyy

NATO Secretary General on US deal: Ukraine to receive massive number of military equipment

Trump: Patriot batteries to be transferred to Ukraine in few days

LATEST

Zelenskyy intends to nominate Shmyhal for Defense Minister post – address

Specialized committee proposes Rada suspend Ottawa Convention for Ukraine

Govt regulates network development of Unity Centers for Ukrainians abroad

Germany intends to tighten conditions for paying social assistance to Ukrainian refugees

USA could sell short-range missiles, rounds to NATO members for further transfer to Ukraine

Five drone strikes recorded in Sumy during day: 14 residents injured

URC-2025: EBRD and IFC consider financing OKKO Group's second 192 MW wind farm

Kellogg says he will discuss Trump's NATO deal on American weapons with Zelenskyy

NATO Secretary General on US deal: Ukraine to receive massive number of military equipment

NATO Secretary General advises Putin to take Ukraine negotiations more seriously after Trump’s announcement of tariffs

AD
AD